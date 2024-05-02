Kosciusko announced as a 2024 nationally accredited Main Street Community

JACKSON, Miss. (May 2, 2024) – The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

The 2024 Accredited Main Street Communities in Mississippi include:

Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Biloxi, Booneville, Byhalia, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Itawamba County, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leake County, Louisville, Meridian, Moss Point, Natchez, Nettleton, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Pascagoula, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc County, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Sumrall, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West Point, and Woodville.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate this year’s 800 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their remarkable efforts to reenergize their local economies and public spaces,” said Main Street America President and CEO Erin Barnes. “Main Street leaders are visionaries that see things that no one else can see and create the future world we all want to live in. The size and impact of our network demonstrates that great things happen when visions are realized through strategic, grassroots collaboration.”

In 2023, the Main Street America programs generated $5.68 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,630 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 35,162 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,556 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,664,763 volunteer hours.

On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $18.03 of new investment back into their downtown and commercial corridor communities.

“Receiving National Main Street Accreditation is a prestigious designation and we congratulate each of these communities in Mississippi for this significant achievement,” said Marlo Dorsey, MMSA Board President. “Main Street programs play a strategic role in making Mississippi more competitive by being a catalyst for economic development.”

In addition, Columbia and Indianola were recognized among the Main Street America Affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in downtowns and commercial districts across the country using the Main Street Approach™.

The MMSA staff evaluate each local Main Street organization’s performance annually and work in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.

These standards provide the Main Street America network with a strong foundational framework to review progress, recognize strengths, understand trends, and identify strategies that move Main Street programs forward. To quality for Accredited status—Main Street America’s top designation tier—communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

In 2023, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated communities generated 372 new businesses, 71 business expansions to existing businesses, 868 new jobs, 170 building rehabilitations, and 704 downtown living spaces. In addition, 139 public improvement projects were completed as well as 70 new construction projects in historic downtown business districts. More than $326 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2023, and more than 46,919 volunteer hours were recorded.

MMSA currently has 48 Designated Main Street communities, two Network communities, and 30 Associate members.

“MMSA evaluates our local Main Street programs’ performance annually, and we work in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes,” said Jim Miller MMSA Executive Director. “We congratulate all of our nationally accredited and affiliate programs and remain committed to assisting every community to achieve the highest recognition.”