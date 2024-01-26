HomeAttalaKosciusko announces Super Whippet Weekend for Feb. 1- 3

Kosciusko announces Super Whippet Weekend for Feb. 1- 3

by
SHARE NOW

The Kosciusko School District has announced Super Whippet Weekend to kick off the spring athletics season.

The weekend is set for Thursday, Feb. 1 – Saturday, Feb. 3.

Events planned for the weekend include:

Thursday, Feb. 1

Girls Powerlifting 11:00 – 3:30
(Attala County Coliseum)

Friday, Feb. 2

Boys Powerlifting 11:00 – 3:30
(Attala County Coliseum)

Basketball
Senior Night 5:00
Lady Whippets 6:00
Whippets 7:30
(KHS Gym)

Saturday, Feb. 3

Baseball
Meet the Whippets 10:30 – 1:00
Scrimmage Game
(KHS Baseball Field)

Softball
Meet the Lady Whippets 1:00
(KHS Softball Field)
Homerun Derby
Following Softball Meet the Lady Whippets
(KHS Softball Field)

Soccer
Boys Soccer Playoff Game 4:00
Girls Soccer Game Will Follow the Boys Game
(Landrum Field)

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Valentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

Photos: PDS announces 2nd Quarter and 1st Semester Administrator’s List and Honor Roll

Happening today: Blood drive in Kosciusko

Summer league softball registration set for Feb. 3

Shed ablaze on Elm St. in Kosciusko

Kosciusko School District: No classes Friday