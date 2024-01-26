Kosciusko announces Super Whippet Weekend for Feb. 1- 3

The Kosciusko School District has announced Super Whippet Weekend to kick off the spring athletics season.
The weekend is set for Thursday, Feb. 1 – Saturday, Feb. 3.
Events planned for the weekend include:
Thursday, Feb. 1
Girls Powerlifting 11:00 – 3:30
(Attala County Coliseum)
Friday, Feb. 2
Boys Powerlifting 11:00 – 3:30
(Attala County Coliseum)
Basketball
Senior Night 5:00
Lady Whippets 6:00
Whippets 7:30
(KHS Gym)
Saturday, Feb. 3
Baseball
Meet the Whippets 10:30 – 1:00
Scrimmage Game
(KHS Baseball Field)
Softball
Meet the Lady Whippets 1:00
(KHS Softball Field)
Homerun Derby
Following Softball Meet the Lady Whippets
(KHS Softball Field)
Soccer
Boys Soccer Playoff Game 4:00
Girls Soccer Game Will Follow the Boys Game
(Landrum Field)
