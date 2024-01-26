Kosciusko announces Super Whippet Weekend for Feb. 1- 3

The Kosciusko School District has announced Super Whippet Weekend to kick off the spring athletics season.

The weekend is set for Thursday, Feb. 1 – Saturday, Feb. 3.

Events planned for the weekend include:

Thursday, Feb. 1

Girls Powerlifting 11:00 – 3:30

(Attala County Coliseum)

Friday, Feb. 2

Boys Powerlifting 11:00 – 3:30

(Attala County Coliseum)

Basketball

Senior Night 5:00

Lady Whippets 6:00

Whippets 7:30

(KHS Gym)

Saturday, Feb. 3

Baseball

Meet the Whippets 10:30 – 1:00

Scrimmage Game

(KHS Baseball Field)

Softball

Meet the Lady Whippets 1:00

(KHS Softball Field)

Homerun Derby

Following Softball Meet the Lady Whippets

(KHS Softball Field)

Soccer

Boys Soccer Playoff Game 4:00

Girls Soccer Game Will Follow the Boys Game

(Landrum Field)