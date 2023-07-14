Kosciusko announces administrative changes for 2023 – 2024 school year

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Zach Bost has announced multiple administrative changes for the upcoming school year.

Changes include:

Josh Dodd has been hired as Federal Programs Director. Dodd had previously worked as principal at Kosciusko Upper Elementary.

principal Elementary. Logan Cheek, former principal at Kosciusko Junior High, will replace Dodd as principal at Upper Elementary.

Eli Dew will replace Cheek as principal at Kosciusko Junior High.

Anthony Palokas will join Dew’s administrative staff at Kosciusko Junior High.

The complete press release can be found HERE.

Classes for the 2023 – 2024 school year begin Friday, Aug. 4.