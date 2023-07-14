Kosciusko announces administrative changes for 2023 – 2024 school year

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Zach Bost has announced multiple administrative changes for the upcoming school year.
Changes include:
- Josh Dodd has been hired as Federal Programs Director. Dodd had previously worked as principal at Kosciusko Upper Elementary.
- Logan Cheek, former principal at Kosciusko Junior High, will replace Dodd as principal at Upper Elementary.
- Eli Dew will replace Cheek as principal at Kosciusko Junior High.
- Anthony Palokas will join Dew’s administrative staff at Kosciusko Junior High.
The complete press release can be found HERE.
Classes for the 2023 – 2024 school year begin Friday, Aug. 4.
×