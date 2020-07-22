Kosciusko announces updated football schedule

The Kosciusko Whippets have released the update 2020 football schedule.

The schedule changed last week after the MHSAA announced that the start of the season would be pushed back two weeks due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Kosciusko will now open the season on the road at Winona Friday, Sept. 4.

The Whippets also added a game at Holly Springs on Friday, Sept. 25.

Follow @KosciuskoFB on Twitter for more updates from the team.

You can also keep up with the Whippets on the official Kosciusko Football on Breezy 101 page.