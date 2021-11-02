Home » Attala » Kosciusko announcing “Where’s Wanda the Elf contest?”

From November 1 to December 19Kosciusko School District is playing a fun game of “Where’s Wanda the Elf?.”

Rules of the competition:

  • Each week, a picture of our favorite elf, “Wanda”, will be placed on one of the pages of our district website (including school pages).
  • Click on Wanda the Elf when you find her to fill out a Google Form.
  • Each submission will earn you one chance to enter your name in a drawing for a $50 Walmart Gift Card.
  • Each Sunday @ 5 pm, the opportunity for you to enter your chance for that week will end.  Wanda will appear on a different page Monday morning.
  • You can submit one chance each week.

