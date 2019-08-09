Kosciusko Athletics selling football season tickets; announces new deal for adult/student passes

The Kosciusko High School Athletics Department is selling season tickets for the 2019 football season.

Previous season (2018) ticket holders can purchase their tickets Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug 14.

All remaining tickets will be sold on a first come-first serve basis beginning Thursday, August 15.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kosciusko High School office from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The cost is $50 per ticket.

This year the school is also offering season passes for fans and students.

Season passes can be used for any regular season Kosciusko Athletics sporting event.

Fan/adult passes are $100 and can be purchased from the Kosciusko School District Head Office on W Washington Street or by contacting Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks at Kosciusko Junior High or Sandy Bingham at Kosciusko High School.

Passes for students start at $50. There is a $10 discount for students who finished last school year with all A’s and a $5 discount for students who ended the year with all A’s and B’s.

Those passes can be purchased at the student’s school office.