The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech has announced star students for the Second Nine Weeks Grading Period.

They are (top L to R): Johnalan Lindsey-Agriculture, Michael Sims-Keystone, Payton Odom-Welding, Brent Zachery-Digital Media (bottom L to R) Jacob Holman-Construction, Laura Beth Wood-Health Science, Karla Ballesteros-Teacher Academy, and Tyler Weaver-Automotive Services. Congratulations students and keep up the great work!!