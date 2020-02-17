Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center and Milwaukee Tool form partnership

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center and Milwaukee Tool have partnered to provide tools for classrooms and career information to students.

Students from the Construction, Welding, and Automotive Service programs toured the Milwaukee Tool plant in Greenwood and learned about internship programs available as well as life long career opportunities.

Milwaukee Tools also donated a pallet of tools to the three career tech programs.

The tools are a great addition and students were excited to get them.