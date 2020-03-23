Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center offering distance learning for students

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center is working toward transitioning to distance learning for all CTC students.

Student class assignments can be accessed several ways: student email, google drive (for classes that use this in class), Remind101, and printed packets.

Printed packets may be picked up at the CTC and are located next to the office door.

Students need to check email, Remind, and google drive on a regular basis

Parents and students should contact teachers with any questions concerning assignments.