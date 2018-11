The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will hold its Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 5:00. to 6:00 p.m.

All parents of CTC students are encouraged to attend. Members of the public are also invited to learn more about the center’s programs.

The center is located at 450 Hwy. 12 East.

For more information call 662-289-2689