Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center receives Excellence Award

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center Construction Technology and Welding programs have been recognized by the MS Construction Education Foundation as being the best in class for its passion to equip students with the skills they need for successful occupations.

The program instructors are James Hodges and Trey Culpepper.

Both instructors follow the guidelines set forth in the NCCER manufacturing curriculum.

NCCER is a standardized construction and maintenance curriculum with national credentials that are recognized across the United States.

*Pictured are Gary Beeland, MCEF Central Area Director, and Tony Holder, Career Tech Director.