Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center students learn fire safety (video)



Over 200 students at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center got a hands-on fire safety demonstration Friday.

Firefighters from the Attala County Fire Department showed students the proper way to use a fire extinguisher.

Cpt. Morgan Smith opened the program by teaching students how to put out small kitchen fires if there is no fire extinguisher available.

Next, the students took turns using a fire extinguisher to put out an actual fire.

Smith said Robert Booker with Dixie Fire Protection in Greenville donated approximately 100 fire extinguishers to use in the demonstration.

