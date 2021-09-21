Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Guest Speaker

The Digital Media class at Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center had a guest speaker during class Monday.

Melissa Boswell Townsend, General Manager of Boswell Media talked to students in the Digital Media class about the importance of business etiquette. She spoke about making a great first impression, creating meaningful relationships and connections, time management, and more. Melissa gave the students lots of tips to further themselves in life whether it be in school, college, or the workforce.

The students enjoyed speaking with Mrs. Townsend and learned valuable information for their future.

Below are photos from the classes.

Watch videos of the classes here.