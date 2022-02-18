Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center Students Learn About Organ Donation

Kosciusko Attala Career Technical Center had guest speaker, Susan Bond from MORA (Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency) on Wednesday, February 9th. At the beginning the presentation most students did not know much about being an organ donor but they were all knowledgeable by the end. Many students were open to the idea of becoming an organ donor.

Tina Johnson visited as well to share her family’s personal story with organ donation and how it has affected them. The MORA mission is to save and improve lives through the gift of organ, eye, and tissue donation. To learn more about MORA visit their website here.