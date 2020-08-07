Kosciusko – Attala County airport gets federal funds for improvements (audio)

The Kosciusko-Attala County airport is about to receive a few upgrades courtesy of money from the federal government.

The money is coming from The CARES Act passed earlier this year by congress.

Approximately $423,000 will be used to install a brand new fueling system. With the new systems, pilots will be able to buy fuel with a credit card, instead of having to have somone on site to take cash payments.

Just over $241,000 of the funds will go towards finishing the fence around the airport and runway.

All of the money is coming from the federal government, meaning no local dollars were spent on the project.

Airport manager Brent Busebea said the airport stays very active.

“From agriculture to stunt planes and from day to day local and private takeoffs and landings to the military using the airport to train every now and then, the airport sees over 2000 takeoffs and landings each year,” said Busbea. “You never know who or what you will see out there.”

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/qmcnagswt0lrj3x/Mayor%20on%20Airport.mp3