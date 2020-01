The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 2nd 9-weeks grading period.

Top: Katie Moss-Health Science, Jailynn Riley-AEST, Aariel Winters-Automotive Service, Jayson Cannon-Construction,

Bottom: Hayden Langford-Welding, Kemyia Kern-Teacher Academy, Nakia Glover-Digital Media, Rennard Greenlee-Career Pathways Experience, Mari Grace Hood-Career Tech Exploration.