Kosciusko-Attala CTC students compete at SkillsUSA State Conference

A number of Kosciusko-Attala CTC students competed at the SkillsUSA State Conference in Jackson March 8 -March 10.

Students competed in Quiz Bowl, Diesel Repair Technology, Power Equipment Technology, Promotional Bulletin Board, Welding Fabrication, and Structural Welding.

The Construction classes designed and assembled the platforms that were used during the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony.

Nikia Windom, Artaysha Miller, and Ra’Maya Brown received first place (State Champions) in Promotional Bulletin Board

Hayden Langford received 3rd place in Structural Welding

State Champions advance to the SkillsUSA National Conference. The SkillsUSA National Conference will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on June 20th-June 24th.

Group picture of students that attended Skills USA State Conference: (front row) Ra’Maya Brown, Maggie Owen, Nikia Windom, Artaysha Miller; (second row) Karmen Cockrell, Daulton Coleman, Colby Allen;,(third row) Isaac Harris, Branden Allen, Tyler Weaver, Cade Nabors; (fourth row) Steven Steed, Christian Covarrubias, Payton Odom, Hayden Langford, Hunter Cauthen