Kosciusko-Attala Historical Society pops concert set for June 27

The Kosciusko-Attala Historical Society will host the Annual Kosy Pops Concert Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center.

The concert will feature a salute to the Armed Forces, performances by local musicians, and special recognition of Unit 2-114th Bravo Battery of the MS National Guard that was deployed to Kuwait for over a year.

The public is invited to attend this concert, which is free of charge. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Kosy Pops Performers will include B.J. Jenkins, Jackie Winters, Gary Cochran, Lawrence Routt, Shelby Jones, Robert Pickle, Macey Steed, The Liberty Kids, Ann Carter, and Lynn Wiggers.