Kosciusko-Attala NCNW Host Juneteeth Celebration

The Kosciusko-Attala Section of National Council of Negro Women along with the Rho Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and the Attala County NAACP will host a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Bobcat Gym on Tipton Street.

There will be a Memorial/Honor walk to celebrate family and friends who have made an impact in the Kosciusko-Attala County community.

Memorial and Honor bags may be purchased through any member of NCNW for $5.00 each.

Also, there will be games and jumpers for children and adults of all ages, and vendors on hand selling their latest products.

For more information contact Minnie Greer, NCNW President at 662-739-1227.