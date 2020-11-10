Kosciusko Attala Partnership announces Leah Robinson as Kosciusko Main Street Director.

Kosciusko/Attala County – The Kosciusko Attala Partnership announces the hiring of Leah Robinson as our new Kosciusko Main Street Director.

Leah, a native of Scott County, has lived and worked in Kosciusko for over 4 years and holds an Associate of Arts degree from Hinds Community College. She is an avid outdoorsman, a field expert for Drake Waterfowl and is the Mississippi State Chapter leader of Wildlife Women. Leah has worked in retail and as an Emergency Medical Technician. Her major responsibilities include downtown community planning, marketing, revitalization projects, activities, and online social media communications

“Leah is a people person and will be a tremendous asset for our downtown. Her enthusiasm and experience will really lend itself to our strategic goals for the area,” says Darren Milner, Executive Director KAP.

Leah and her husband are members of Williamsville Baptist Church in Kosciusko and she enjoys photography, traveling, and everything outdoors.

“I love Kosciusko and the unique history here. I look forward to working with our downtown merchants, the city and county to create a renewed vibrancy for growth,” says Leah Robinson, Kosciusko Main Street Director.

For more information, please call 662-289-2981 or visit www.kapartnership.org. Kosciusko Attala Partnership / 101 North Natchez Street / Kosciusko, MS 39090.