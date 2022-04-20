Kosciusko Attala Partnership announces Logan Beard as Main Street Director

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has hired Logan Beard as Kosciusko Main Street Director.

A 2005 graduate of Central Hinds Academy, Beard attended college at Belhaven University where she studied Marketing and Business.

No stranger to work in a Main Street position, she formerly worked as Events Coordinator in Canton.

Most recently, Beard worked at Canton Tourism as Events Coordinator and Office Manager, where she was responsible for the Canton Flea Market and involved with the Canton Christmas Festival.

Beard is the daughter of Eddie and Dawn Ellis of Sallis and Laura Stewart of Vicksburg. She is married to Chris Beard and has four children, Tanner,

Wade, Brayden, and Colton.

For more information, please call 662-289-2981 or visit www.kapartnership.org.