Kosciusko Attala Partnership delivers thermometers to local businesses and schools

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership would like to thank MEDC (Mississippi Economic Development Council) and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for the opportunity to provide needed thermometers to our manufacturing, library, clinics, hospital, city and county schools and others throughout our area.

“These could not have come at a better time as many of our businesses are needing them for employee checks, students and customers,” says Darren Milner, Executive Director, KAP.

The program had guidance for distribution to larger employers that included those who received a touchless thermometer.