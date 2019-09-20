Kosciusko Attala Partnership Farm to Table dinner set for Oct. 15

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will hold its third Farm to Table Dinner Thursday, Oct. 15 in downtown Kosciusko.

Locally grown food, provided by local farmers and prepared by local chefs, will highlight the dinner.

Those attending the dinner will receive a handcrafted coffee mug (pictured) from Robert Holleman.

Tables will be set up along Jackson St, on the east side of the historic downtown square. In the event of rain, Farm to Table will be held at Jason’s Southern Table.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner. Tickets are $25.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.