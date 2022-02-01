Kosciusko Attala Partnership names new Executive Director

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has named Riley Hudson as its new Executive Director.

Hudson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Kinard of Grenada, Mississippi.

She is married to Ben Hudson of Kosciusko. Riley graduated from Kirk Academy in 2015 where she was a member of the Honors Society and involved in the Junior Auxiliary Crown Club and Cotillion Club of Grenada.

She attended the University of Mississippi where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Marketing Communications and an Associates degree in General Business.

She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority where she served as their Licensing Chair.

The Hudsons reside in Oxford, where Ben plans to graduate with a Juris Doctor degree in May

She serves as an Ambassador for the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with the North Mississippi Home Builders Association.

“Riley is enthusiastic, very professional, very approachable and she has a lot of ideas,” said said Michelle Nicholson, Chairman, KAP Board of Directors. “With the ideas that she’s bringing to the table, she’s going to be so good for our community.”

According to Nicholson, Hudson’s first official day will be Tuesday, March 1.

“This is my dream job, “said Hudson. “I’m really excited to get involved and give back to such a great community that I fell in love with.”

For more information, please call 662-289-2981 or visit www.kapartnership.org.