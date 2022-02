The Kosciusko Whippets lost to Neshoba Central’s Rockets in Saturday afternoon’s baseball action. The game started out pretty even, but the Rockets pulled ahead and never gave up the lead. Final score, 6-2.

Braylen Allbritton was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

