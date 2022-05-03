Kosciusko Baseball Ends Season

It was all on the line when the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team played game three of the Region 4-4A playoffs second round series Monday evening. It was a hard-fought and close game, but in the end, the Whippets lost by one, 9-8 and ended their season
The Kosciusko Seniors were named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game:
Braylen Allbritton
Will Carter
Anthony Medine
Kaylan Powell
Hayden Rogers
Parker Ryals
Connor Wallace
Ethan Wood
Join us later in the week when the Whippets Softball team continue their run with the first game of the third round of the playoffs. With bad weather expected, stay tuned to Breezy 101 for possible date and time changes. Whippets Sports is is available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.