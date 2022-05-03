Kosciusko Baseball Ends Season

It was all on the line when the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team played game three of the Region 4-4A playoffs second round series Monday evening. It was a hard-fought and close game, but in the end, the Whippets lost by one, 9-8 and ended their season

The Kosciusko Seniors were named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game:

Braylen Allbritton

Will Carter

Anthony Medine

Kaylan Powell

Hayden Rogers

Parker Ryals

Connor Wallace

Ethan Wood

