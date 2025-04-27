Kosciusko Baseball Ends Season with Loss to Newton County

Big Deals!
The Kosciusko Whippets baseball team traveled to Decatur to face the Cougars after their resounding defeat Friday night, 5-0.  In this second of the best-of-three series, it’s do-or-die for the home team.

The Whippets scored first with two runs in the top of the second inning. But the Cougars came back and finished with the win, 12-2.

As per our tradition for the last game of the season, all the seniors, Ryan Tillman, Barrett Kuhn, Adam Greer, Bennie Powell, Bailey Powers and Jon Wyatt Ruscoe were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

Boswell Media wishes to thank all the fans and advertisers for another exciting season of Kosciusko baseball.

