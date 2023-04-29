HomeLocalKosciusko Baseball Ends Season with Loss to Pontotoc

Kosciusko Baseball Ends Season with Loss to Pontotoc

It all came down to game three, Saturday afternoon, for the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team.  Once again hosting the Pontotoc Warriors, it was do-or-die time.

The Warriors scored two runs right off the bat.  Senior Jacob  Nunn started off the home team with a home run:  2-1, Pontotoc, after one.  After six scoreless innings, 2-1 is the final.

Drew Grace, Cooper Black, Payton Odom, Larson Fancher, Jacob Nunn, and Landon Wallace were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about.

