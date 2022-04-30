HomeAttalaKosciusko Baseball Loses Second Round Playoff Game One

Kosciusko Baseball Loses Second Round Playoff Game One

The Kosciusko baseball team played their first game of the second round of playoffs today.

The Whippets broke out early with a seven run lead in the bottom of the first inning to make it 7-0 after one complete. The Whippets gave up several runs late in the game to give Pontotoc a chance to gain momentum. Never giving up, the Whippets kept battling until the very end of the game to make it a final score of 10-7.

Hayden Rogers was named Player of the Game.

Join us tomorrow for game 2 of the series as the Whippets travel to Pontotoc to face the Warriors at 7pm on Breezy 101.

