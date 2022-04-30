Kosciusko Baseball Loses Second Round Playoff Game One

The Kosciusko baseball team played their first game of the second round of playoffs today.

The Whippets broke out early with a seven run lead in the bottom of the first inning to make it 7-0 after one complete. The Whippets gave up several runs late in the game to give Pontotoc a chance to gain momentum. Never giving up, the Whippets kept battling until the very end of the game to make it a final score of 10-7.

Hayden Rogers was named Player of the Game.

Join us tomorrow for game 2 of the series as the Whippets travel to Pontotoc to face the Warriors at 7pm on Breezy 101.