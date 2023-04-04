Kosciusko baseball to play for Region Championship and county softball rivals face off in busy night of sports

It will be busy sports Tuesday night in Attala County with several area teams taking the field.

A share of the Region 4-4A Championship will be on the line for Kosciusko Whippets baseball as the team hosts West Lauderdale, the top ranked 4A team in the state.

If the Whippets win that game, they are guaranteed to at least tie for first place in the division.

Also in Kosciusko, the Lady Whippets softball team will host Choctaw Central in game two of a key division series. The Lady Whippets won game 1 Monday night 10-0.

Staying with softball, county rivals will square off in Ethel as the Lady Tigers host the Lady Bulldogs of McAdams. The Lady Tigers got a 10-1 in over Nanih Waiya Monday night to stay in the hunt for a Region Championship.

The Ethel Tigers baseball team will also be in action Tuesday night, but the team will be on the road to face Sebastopol.

For information on Kosciusko and Ethel sports, follow the Twitter accounts linked below: