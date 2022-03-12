Kosciusko Baseball Wins Doubleheader

After being rain cancelled on Tuesday, the Kosciusko Whippets started early, trying to get some game in before the next weather interference. Hosting Leake Central in what was now a double header, the home team came out strong with eleven runs in the first inning.

Continuing a complete domination of the scoreboard, Kosciusko won the first game 21-0 after two and a half innings.

Kaylan Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

In the second game against the Gators, Kosciusko doubled down and won 16-0 after four innings.

Ethan Wood was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game for the second game.

Next time, Whippets Baseball will be on Monday. Stay tuned for details and join us Monday morning!