Kosciusko Baseball Wins Game Two Of The Round Two Playoffs

Kosciusko baseball traveled to Pontotoc Mississippi to take on the Warriors in game two in the playoffs of round two.

The Whippets got an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. After that, Pontotoc answered with a score to make it 1-1 after one complete. As the game progressed, the Whippets put up 4 more runs in the top of the third to make it 5-4 after three complete. The Whippets never let up at any moment in the game. Later in the game, Kosciusko drove in 3 more runs to make it 8-7. Late in the top of the seventh, Connor Wallace hit a three run homer to clear the bases and make the score 11-8. The final score was 11-8.

Connor Wallace was named Player of the Game.

Join us on Breezy 101 and the Breezy 101 app for Game 3 of the series as the Whippets will be back at home to face the Warriors at 7 pm on Monday. Pregame starts at 6:50 pm.