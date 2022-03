After the win on Tuesday, the Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Choctaw Central Friday night to give the Warriors the opportunity to even the score. The Whippets started off strong with three runs in the first inning. And they never let up. The final score was12-0 after four innings.

Connor Wallace was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now that’s something to smile about!

Join us for our next broadcast, Tuesday evening, when the Whippets travel to Leake Central.