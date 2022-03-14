Kosciusko Beats Leake Academy in Spring Break Baseball

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Decatur and defeated the Leake Academy Rebels in hardball action on Spring Break Monday at East Central Community College.

Playing an unusual morning game, Kosciusko established a three-run lead in the third inning and never looked back. Finishing with a win, the final score being 11-0, the Whippets improved to 6-3, and 4-0 in regional play.

Parker Ryals was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us next time when the Whippets play Northeast Lauderdale on the 29th..