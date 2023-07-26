Kosciusko Big Red Band Showcase planned for July 27

Thursday, July 27 will be the Kosicusko Big Red Band Camp Showcase.

It will be held at Landrum Field beginning at 6:00 pm.

The students will show off what all they’ve learned during camp and you will get a sneak peak of the band’s fall halftime show.

Those attending should park at the old horse arena (area behind the softball outfield) and walk down the new road behind the softball/baseball fields and enter the stadium by the band stands.

The entrance to this parking area will be the 2nd entrance past the softball field.