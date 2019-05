The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen has announced that a special called meeting will take place Monday night.

According to Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, the board will meet to review resumes and candidates for the open city clerk position.

The meeting will be held in the Kosciusko City Hall board room beginning at 6:30 pm.

For more information, contact Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.