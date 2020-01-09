Kosciusko Board of Aldermen sets date for special election

The city has set the date for a special election to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat on the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board chose Tuesday, Feb. 18 as the day for the election.

Former Ward 1 Aldermen Taylor Casey vacated the position during the last meeting of 2019 after being elected Attala County Chancery Clerk.

All voting for the election will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

To qualify for the vacant position, an individual must be a registered voter in the city and obtain 50 signatures in a petition that can be picked up at City Hall.