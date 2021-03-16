Kosciusko business awarded “At Your Side Grant” from Main Street America

A small business in Kosciusko has been announced as one of eight recipients of a grant from Main Street America.

oLive Juicery was awarded the “At Your Side Grant.”

oLive Juicery was founded by Alyssa Olive, a 2015 graduate of Kosciusko High School. She first began selling her products at the Attala County Farmers Market, but has plans to open a store soon downtown.

In addition to selling all natural juices, oLive Juicery also has skin care and beauty products.

The grants range between $5,000 -$10,000 and are designated for small businesses in designated Main Street districts across the country.

“After a year of facing challenges related to the pandemic, the small businesses that make our downtowns and Main Streets thrive need extra support,” said Main Street America’s President and CEO Patrice Frey. “We are thrilled to have teamed up with Brother International to both help small business owners as they work to weather the impacts of COVID-19 and support the vitality of older and historic Main Street commercial districts.”

In total, Main Street America and Brother International awarded $75,000 in grants.

Grant proposals were judged based on:

Feasibility: the extent to which the grant will help address an acute business need or help a business owner implement innovative solutions to address COVID-19-related challenges.

Opportunity for other businesses to learn from the work.

How the grant would help improve the viability of business; business’ contribution to the local community.

Strength of letters of recommendation and supporting documents.

Visit oLive Juicery on Facebook for more information.