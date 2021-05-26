Kosciusko business awarded over $600,000 in grant money

A business in Kosciusko has been awarded over $600,000 in grant money.

Attala Frozen Foods will receive $611,110 to expand its USDA-inspected processing facility. The grant allows for the building construction and the purchase of equipment.

The grant is one of seven approved by the Mississippi Land, Water and Timber Resources Board (LWTRB).

In total, the LWTRB approved $3.1 million in financial assistance to livestock processing facilities to increase their capacity following interruptions in the food supply chain due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

The Board,co–chaired by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority John Rounsaville, approved funding to expand currently operating USDA–inspected processing facilities and construct new USDA–inspected facilities.

“Last May, when the pandemic was still new, I announced steps toward making Mississippi’s food supply chain more resilient. We removed limits on the number of owners allowed per animal for custom slaughter. We created MSFarmMarketplace.com to connect directly farmers and consumers to enhance farm–to–table supply lines. We provided guidance to farmers markets across the state so if they chose to remain open, they could operate safely. And,we invited meat processors in the state to submit applications to expand their operations. A year later, we have approved $3.1 million to effectively double Mississippi’s domestic meat processing capacity,” Commissioner Gipson said.

The number of USDA-inspected facilities that provide slaughtering and processing services to the public will double. A new mobile processing unit, the first of its kind in Mississippi, will bring the slaughtering component direct to the farm.

“The past year has been difficult for many industries in Mississippi, and agriculture is no exception,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “The intent of these loans and grants is to enhance market opportunities for livestock producers and processors while simultaneously strengthening our agricultural economy.”