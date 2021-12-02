Kosciusko businesses to stay open for late night shopping tonight

It’s a tradition almost as revered as Christmas itself: late night shopping.

Several businesses in Kosciusko will stay open late Thursday night to help you get some Christmas gifts after hours.

Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts will be open from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Shoppers can draw for a chance to get up to 50% off their purchase.

Also staying open for extended hours will be Holt & Company. Shoppers can browse from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm and with an opportunity to get up to 35% off.

Finally, the Attala County Co-Op will have its after hours Jingle Bell sale Thursday. From 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm shoppers can draw a jingle bell for discounts on their total purchase.