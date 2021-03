Early bird registration for the Kosciusko Cardinals will be at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club on March 6th.

The final deadline to signup is June 1st.

There will be 5 teams this year with ages ranging from 5 to 14.

There is no fee if you paid last year payments.

For more information contact President Antonio Riley (662)-739-5047 or Vice-President Reuben Fleming (662)-770-0175.