Kosciusko cheerleaders named All-Americans

Ten Kosciusko High School cheerleaders have been named Universal Cheer Association (UCA) ALL AMERICAN CHEERLEADERS.

The honor comes with an opportunity to participate in a parade in London, England.

Cheerleaders named All-Americans Reid Hutchinson, Savannah Fulgham, Kayden Tyler, Ally Sparks, Campbell Blaine, Kelly Goss, Akeela Hunt, Hannah Olive, Haley Olive, and Anna Grace Kuhn.

Additionally, Mary Patton Henderson was noticed for her cheer ability and skills and was asked to tryout to be apart of UCA STAFF.