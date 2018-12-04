Home » Local » Kosciusko Christmas Parade float and classic car winners

Kosciusko Christmas Parade float and classic car winners

Float Winners:

  • Best Theme – Redbud Financial Group (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation)
  • Best Business – Premier Medical Group (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)
  • Most Original – Louis Tyler (Children’s cars)
  • Child Pleaser – Attala County Library (Island of Misfit Toys)
  • Sweepstakes Award – ServPro (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Classic Car and Truck Winners:

  • Original/Restored – Jimmy Blaine (1962 Black Chevy Impala)
  • Survivor/Not Restored – Patricia Carter (1962 Comet)
  • Truck – Shleby Kuhn (1955 Chevy)
  • Custom – Johnny Breazeale (1955 delivery truck)
  • Best in Show – James Young Jr. (1955 Chevy Bel-Air)

Congratulations to all the winners.

