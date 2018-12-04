Kosciusko Christmas Parade float and classic car winners

Float Winners:
- Best Theme – Redbud Financial Group (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation)
- Best Business – Premier Medical Group (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)
- Most Original – Louis Tyler (Children’s cars)
- Child Pleaser – Attala County Library (Island of Misfit Toys)
- Sweepstakes Award – ServPro (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)
Classic Car and Truck Winners:
- Original/Restored – Jimmy Blaine (1962 Black Chevy Impala)
- Survivor/Not Restored – Patricia Carter (1962 Comet)
- Truck – Shleby Kuhn (1955 Chevy)
- Custom – Johnny Breazeale (1955 delivery truck)
- Best in Show – James Young Jr. (1955 Chevy Bel-Air)
Congratulations to all the winners.