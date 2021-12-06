Kosciusko Christmas Parade float lineup

The complete float lineup for tonight’s Kosciusko Christmas Parade.
- Police Chief Wray Car
- Theme Banner Walkers
- Police Car
- Kosciusko City Fire Department-
- Priority Ambulance
- Attala County Sherriff Office
- Attala County Fire Department
- Grand Marshall Banner
- Grand Marshall (Mr. & Mrs. Billy Tolleson)
- 2022 Distinguished Young Woman
- Cain, Inc.-
- American Legion-
- County Supervisors-
- VO-TECH Center-
- 1984 Chevy C10- Timothy Prince
- Angel Albin McDonald State Farm
- Catholic Youth Org.
- KO Choir
- KJHS Cheer
- KJHS BAND
- Train
- JA (KING & QUEEN)
- Louis Tyler
- City Alderman
- Baptist Attala
- Miss MS Young Princess
- GOLF CART-
- 28. MHRC, LLC. –
- McAdams HS Band
- Boys & Girls Club Bus
- 1981 Malibu
- Team Chip MS
- KOSY KRUISERS-
- Sisney Custom Cabinets-
- Redbud Insurance
- Crestview Church
- 2010 Camaro (Brad Stanley)-
- 38. 2021 Bronco (Tammy Stanley)- FEED IN
- 39.Kosciusko Girl Scout- 3 SPACES
- Ethel Girl Scout
- ETHEL BAND
- Michelle Nicholson State Farm
- Kosciusko Rotary-
- 44. Kosy Martial Arts
- Bubbling Babbies
- MOTORCYCLES-
- Kosciusko Cardinals Football
- Kosciusko Soccer Team
- First Baptist Church
- The Dance Co
- Kosciusko Head Start
- KHS CHEER
- BIG RED BAND
- Kosciusko/ Lone Star Masonic Family
- Attala County Soil & Water Conservation
- 2012 Chevy Camaro- Preston Jackson
- 1977 Chevy- Preston Jackson
- 2009 Chevy Silverado- Preston Jackson
- Mable Rock M.B. Church
- Ivey Mechanical
- Central Tire Service Truck- 3 SPACES
- KPD Car- escorting Santa
- Kosy Water & Light (Santa)-
- Sherriff’s Posse Horses