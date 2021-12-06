Home » Attala » Kosciusko Christmas Parade float lineup

Kosciusko Christmas Parade float lineup

The complete float lineup for tonight’s Kosciusko Christmas Parade.

  1. Police Chief Wray Car
  2. Theme Banner Walkers
  3. Police Car
  4. Kosciusko City Fire Department-
  5. Priority Ambulance
  6. Attala County Sherriff Office
  7. Attala County Fire Department
  8. Grand Marshall Banner
  9. Grand Marshall (Mr. & Mrs. Billy Tolleson)
  10. 2022 Distinguished Young Woman
  11. Cain, Inc.-
  12. American Legion-
  13. County Supervisors-
  14. VO-TECH Center-
  15. 1984 Chevy C10- Timothy Prince
  16. Angel Albin McDonald State Farm
  17. Catholic Youth Org.
  18. KO Choir
  19. KJHS Cheer
  20. KJHS BAND
  21. Train
  22. JA (KING & QUEEN)
  23. Louis Tyler
  24. City Alderman
  25. Baptist Attala
  26. Miss MS Young Princess
  27. GOLF CART-
  28. 28. MHRC, LLC. –
  29. McAdams HS Band
  30. Boys & Girls Club Bus
  31. 1981 Malibu
  32. Team Chip MS
  33. KOSY KRUISERS-
  34. Sisney Custom Cabinets-
  35. Redbud Insurance
  36. Crestview Church
  37. 2010 Camaro (Brad Stanley)-
  38. 38. 2021 Bronco (Tammy Stanley)- FEED IN
  39. 39.Kosciusko Girl Scout- 3 SPACES
  1. Ethel Girl Scout
  2. ETHEL BAND
  3. Michelle Nicholson State Farm
  4. Kosciusko Rotary-
  5. 44. Kosy Martial Arts
  6. Bubbling Babbies
  7. MOTORCYCLES-
  8. Kosciusko Cardinals Football
  9. Kosciusko Soccer Team
  10. First Baptist Church
  11. The Dance Co
  12. Kosciusko Head Start
  13. KHS CHEER
  14. BIG RED BAND
  15. Kosciusko/ Lone Star Masonic Family
  16. Attala County Soil & Water Conservation
  17. 2012 Chevy Camaro- Preston Jackson
  18. 1977 Chevy- Preston Jackson
  19. 2009 Chevy Silverado- Preston Jackson
  20. Mable Rock M.B. Church
  21. Ivey Mechanical
  22. Central Tire Service Truck- 3 SPACES
  23. KPD Car- escorting Santa
  24. Kosy Water & Light (Santa)-
  25. Sherriff’s Posse Horses

