Kosciusko Clinches Clash with Choctaw County Chargers

In another game moved from Landrum Field, the Kosciusko Whippets played the Choctaw County Chargers in Ackerman Friday night.

In an exciting first half, the Whippets drew first blood, scored again, and almost kept the Chargers scoreless until Choctaw County scored with just seconds left in the first half. 14-7 Whippets at the half.

In the third quarter, the Whippets increased their lead to 24-7. But the Chargers came roaring back in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns, 24-21. In a tense ending, the home team held their lead and finished victorious, 24-21 final score!

Joquavious Pace was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, THAT’s something to smile about!

