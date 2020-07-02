Kosciusko convenience store staying busy during pandemic

While the Coronavirus has plagued local small businesses around the country, one store in Kosciusko is as busy as ever.

These days it’s hard to get in the parking lot of Whit’s Kwik Foods located on Hwy 12.

“We’ve been very fortunate, “said Whit Williams.

Whit said he’s stayed busy by adapting to help out his customers.

“We’re doing a lot more takeout and a lot more safety precautions. We’re also trying to lower the price on gas to help people out…,” said Williams.

If the gas prices don’t make you stop in, the kitchen and grill will.

“We’re going to be barbecuing ribs, pork chops, hamburgers, and hot dogs on the Fourth of July.”

Whit’s Kwik Foods is located at 105 Hwy 12 West in Kosciusko.

