Kosciusko cross country team announces season awards

The Kosciusko cross country eam held its of the year awards banquet Tuesday night.
During the banquet, head coach Greg Cooper announced the team’s season awards.
List of Whippet cross county award winners:
- Newcomer Award – Cole Wilson
- Newcomer Award – Savannah Fulgham
- Most Dedicated – Lem Whitcomb
- Most Dedicated – Macie Alford
- Most Improved – Cooper Sparks
- Most Improved – Lorelai Bell
- Elephant Eater Award – Gustavo Ordua
- Elephant Eater Award – Emma Rhodes
- MVP – Jon Gant
- MVP – Reid Hutchinson
All State Runners:
- Gustavo Orduna
All District Runners:
- Jon Gant
- Jorge Orduna
- Gustavo Orduna
- Cole Wilson
- Savannah Fulgham
- Macie Alford
- Reid Hutchinson