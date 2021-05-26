Kosciusko cross country team announces season awards

The Kosciusko cross country eam held its of the year awards banquet Tuesday night.

During the banquet, head coach Greg Cooper announced the team’s season awards.

List of Whippet cross county award winners:

Newcomer Award – Cole Wilson

Newcomer Award – Savannah Fulgham

Most Dedicated – Lem Whitcomb

Most Dedicated – Macie Alford

Most Improved – Cooper Sparks

Most Improved – Lorelai Bell

Elephant Eater Award – Gustavo Ordua

Elephant Eater Award – Emma Rhodes

MVP – Jon Gant

MVP – Reid Hutchinson

All State Runners:

Gustavo Orduna

All District Runners: