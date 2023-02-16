Kosciusko dancer makes Mississippi Lions All-State Band history

HomeAttalaKosciusko dancer makes Mississippi Lions All-State Band history

A Kosciusko dancer has made Mississippi Lions All-State Band history.

Grayson Blaylock will be the first male dancer in the 70-year history of the band.

Blaylock, a trumpet player in the Kosciusko Big Red Band and a dancer with The Dance Company, will travel with the Lions Band to Washington DC and Boston, MA this summer.

The Mississippi Lions All-State Band is one of the premier marching and concert bands in the world.

The band has won the International Lions Competition over 30 times, with its most recent championship coming this past June at the competition in Toronto.

