Kosciusko Defeats Ethel in Saturday Baseball

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Ethel Tigers for varsity baseball Saturday afternoon. The Whippets won their first meeting this season, back in February.

The Tigers got first blood with a pair of runs in the first inning. The Whippets came back with a run in the first. Ethel added two in the third. Kosciusko tied it up at four with three in the bottom of the third. The game stayed tied until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Whippets put the winning run across home plate.

Bennie Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Come back on Tuesday when perennial powerhouse West Lauderdale comes to town. First pitch is scheduled for seven p.m. The return game is scheduled for Thursday, seven p.m., in Collinsville.

