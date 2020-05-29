Kosciusko Dixie Youth summer league cancelled

The Dixie Youth Organization has made the decision to cancel all World Series, all State Tournaments, and all District Tournaments due COVID-19.

Due to the strict guidelines set forth by the Governor to return to practice and game play, Kosciusko Dixie Youth has also cancelled its summer league program for 2020, erring on the side of caution.

Refunds will be given out to those that had registered.

Larry Wheeless, KDYB President, will be at the park Sunday, June 7 at 1:30.

Anyone wanting to come to the park to get their refund, can come to the park at this time. If you can’t make it, then the refund will be mailed to the address on the registration form.

Thank each of you for your support of Dixie Youth Baseball and for your understanding during this time.

If you have any questions or need to change the mail to address on your form, just call Todd Ables at 662-289-7932.